Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) closed Thursday at $11.02 per share, down from $11.03 a day earlier. While Orchid Island Capital Inc. has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORC fell by -14.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.13 to $7.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.34% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) to Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on January 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for ORC. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ORC, as published in its report on July 13, 2015. Maxim Group’s report from September 03, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for ORC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

The current dividend for ORC investors is set at $1.92 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ORC is recording an average volume of 740.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.26%, with a loss of -0.36% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Orchid Island Capital Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ORC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ORC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ORC has increased by 14.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,897,767 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.09 million, following the purchase of 366,039 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ORC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,707,562.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 1,488,974 position in ORC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 33666.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.39%, now holding 0.66 million shares worth $7.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ORC holdings by -0.34% and now holds 0.65 million ORC shares valued at $6.98 million with the lessened 2189.0 shares during the period. ORC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.90% at present.