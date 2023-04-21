Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) closed Thursday at $12.84 per share, down from $12.96 a day earlier. While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTOS fell by -33.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.27 to $8.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KTOS. Truist also Upgraded KTOS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 26, 2022. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KTOS, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $21 for KTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KTOS is recording an average volume of 770.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -1.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.95, showing growth from the present price of $12.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KTOS has increased by 1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,562,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $155.86 million, following the purchase of 197,283 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in KTOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 515,496 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,605,127.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -441,287 position in KTOS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.23%, now holding 5.9 million shares worth $79.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its KTOS holdings by 1.10% and now holds 5.04 million KTOS shares valued at $67.91 million with the added 54852.0 shares during the period. KTOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.