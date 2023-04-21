In Thursday’s session, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) marked $11.17 per share, down from $11.29 in the previous session. While Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBRA fell by -8.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.41 to $10.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.00% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) recommending Underweight. A report published by JMP Securities on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SBRA. BofA Securities also Downgraded SBRA shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2022. Jefferies June 30, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SBRA, as published in its report on June 30, 2022. CapitalOne’s report from June 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15.50 for SBRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

With SBRA’s current dividend of $1.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SBRA has an average volume of 2.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.57%, with a loss of -5.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.12, showing growth from the present price of $11.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SBRA has decreased by -0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,841,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $400.68 million, following the sale of -101,341 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SBRA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 963,561 additional shares for a total stake of worth $325.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,287,914.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SBRA holdings by 2.24% and now holds 12.48 million SBRA shares valued at $143.51 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. SBRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.