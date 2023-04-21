A share of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) closed at $5.02 per share on Thursday, up from $5.00 day before. While Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITUB fell by -4.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.86 to $3.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.47% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ITUB. JP Morgan also Upgraded ITUB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Goldman June 15, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ITUB, as published in its report on June 15, 2020. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

It’s important to note that ITUB shareholders are currently getting $0.29 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ITUB is registering an average volume of 33.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.41%, with a loss of -2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.36, showing growth from the present price of $5.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITUB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITUB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITUB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s position in ITUB has increased by 12.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 62,873,797 shares of the stock, with a value of $306.2 million, following the purchase of 6,810,865 additional shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Lt made another decreased to its shares in ITUB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,668,269 additional shares for a total stake of worth $270.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,505,979.

During the first quarter, J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt added a 6,345,018 position in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management No sold an additional -6.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.00%, now holding 36.75 million shares worth $178.98 million. ITUB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.