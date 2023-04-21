American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) closed Thursday at $37.89 per share, down from $38.34 a day earlier. While American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEL fell by -6.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.37 to $28.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.03% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on December 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for AEL. Evercore ISI also Downgraded AEL shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 15, 2022. Credit Suisse July 22, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 22, 2022, and set its price target from $43 to $38. Keefe Bruyette July 13, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AEL, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from June 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $43 for AEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

The current dividend for AEL investors is set at $0.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AEL is recording an average volume of 670.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a gain of 2.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.67, showing growth from the present price of $37.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Shares?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Life market. When comparing American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -139.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AEL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,024,246 additional shares for a total stake of worth $390.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,698,649.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,384,580 position in AEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 9983.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.14%, now holding 7.01 million shares worth $255.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AEL holdings by -2.23% and now holds 2.86 million AEL shares valued at $104.33 million with the lessened 65235.0 shares during the period. AEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.