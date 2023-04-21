Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.56% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.51. Its current price is -99.79% under its 52-week high of $243.99 and 9.55% more than its 52-week low of $0.47. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.89% below the high and +8.51% above the low.

How does Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV): Earnings History

If we examine Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$2.2, beating the consensus of -$1.84. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.36, resulting in a -19.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$2.2 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.84. That was a difference of -$0.36 and a surprise of -19.60%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.41% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.61% of its stock and 0.63% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC holding total of 34523.0 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 18681.0 shares of AMV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 60713.0.

An overview of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) traded 1,880,139 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5660 and price change of -0.14. With the moving average of $0.8623 and a price change of -2.54, about 3,506,516 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AMV’s 100-day average volume is 2,523,843 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.0580 and a price change of -9.22.