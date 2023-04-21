In Thursday’s session, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) marked $127.31 per share, up from $125.78 in the previous session. While Meritage Homes Corporation has overperformed by 1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTH rose by 53.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $127.17 to $62.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.14% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) to Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for MTH. Wells Fargo also Downgraded MTH shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MTH, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from March 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $111 for MTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

With MTH’s current dividend of $0.27 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Meritage Homes Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MTH has an average volume of 452.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.54%, with a gain of 7.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $137.83, showing growth from the present price of $127.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Meritage Homes Corporation Shares?

Residential Construction giant Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Meritage Homes Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MTH has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,811,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $678.59 million, following the purchase of 85,323 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MTH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 101,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $487.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,179,282.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -843 position in MTH. EARNEST Partners LLC sold an additional -0.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.33%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $170.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MTH holdings by 8.04% and now holds 1.43 million MTH shares valued at $166.61 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period.