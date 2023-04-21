International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) marked $27.64 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $27.68. While International Game Technology PLC has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IGT rose by 11.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.65 to $15.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.08% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for IGT. Stifel also rated IGT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Jefferies November 17, 2021d the rating to Hold on November 17, 2021, and set its price target from $38 to $33. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IGT, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from May 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for IGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

IGT currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of International Game Technology PLC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.15M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IGT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.30%, with a gain of 2.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.09, showing growth from the present price of $27.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Game Technology PLC Shares?

The United Kingdom based company International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is one of the biggest names in Gambling. When comparing International Game Technology PLC shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -432.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in IGT has increased by 25.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,329,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.84 million, following the purchase of 2,100,470 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IGT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,157,790 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,788,253.

During the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, added a 230,692 position in IGT. Newton Investment Management Nort purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.97%, now holding 5.93 million shares worth $158.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IGT holdings by -13.13% and now holds 4.85 million IGT shares valued at $130.1 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. IGT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.50% at present.