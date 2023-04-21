Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) marked $10.26 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $10.40. While Brookline Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRKL fell by -32.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.58 to $10.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.53% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) recommending Mkt Perform. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BRKL, as published in its report on June 16, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

BRKL currently pays a dividend of $0.54 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 666.46K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRKL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a loss of -1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRKL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brookline Bancorp Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRKL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRKL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BRKL has decreased by -2.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,671,396 shares of the stock, with a value of $122.55 million, following the sale of -254,424 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BRKL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 762,872 additional shares for a total stake of worth $106.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,096,696.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 199,517 position in BRKL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.47%, now holding 4.06 million shares worth $42.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BRKL holdings by 7.67% and now holds 3.75 million BRKL shares valued at $39.41 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. BRKL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.