A share of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) closed at $19.25 per share on Thursday, up from $19.21 day before. While Annaly Capital Management Inc. has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NLY fell by -26.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.96 to $15.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.82% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On February 21, 2023, Argus Downgraded Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) to Hold. A report published by Barclays on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for NLY. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded NLY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2022. BofA Securities February 14, 2022d the rating to Neutral on February 14, 2022, and set its price target from $8.75 to $7.25. JMP Securities February 08, 2022d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NLY, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Barclays’s report from October 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for NLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

It’s important to note that NLY shareholders are currently getting $2.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs.

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NLY is registering an average volume of 5.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.14%, with a loss of -0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing growth from the present price of $19.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc. Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Mortgage market, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is based in the USA. When comparing Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -283.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NLY has increased by 86.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 45,033,250 shares of the stock, with a value of $860.59 million, following the purchase of 20,866,380 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,624,279 additional shares for a total stake of worth $837.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,827,597.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,252,662 position in NLY. Allspring Global Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.86 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.96%, now holding 15.24 million shares worth $291.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP decreased its NLY holdings by -10.44% and now holds 8.38 million NLY shares valued at $160.08 million with the lessened -0.98 million shares during the period. NLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.40% at present.