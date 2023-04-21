In Thursday’s session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) marked $39.02 per share, down from $41.22 in the previous session. While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has underperformed by -5.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -66.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.50 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.62% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 26, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for TNDM. Wells Fargo also Upgraded TNDM shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on October 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $75. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TNDM, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from August 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $49 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TNDM has an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a loss of -6.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.80, showing growth from the present price of $39.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TNDM has increased by 12.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,802,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $316.85 million, following the purchase of 845,400 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TNDM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,010,327 additional shares for a total stake of worth $286.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,047,477.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 216,998 position in TNDM. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.47%, now holding 4.85 million shares worth $196.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its TNDM holdings by -1.76% and now holds 3.07 million TNDM shares valued at $124.63 million with the lessened 55110.0 shares during the period.