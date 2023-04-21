Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) marked $27.29 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $27.78. While Huntsman Corporation has underperformed by -1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUN fell by -22.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.13 to $23.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.50% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Vertical Research on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for HUN. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for HUN, as published in its report on October 13, 2022. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

HUN currently pays a dividend of $0.95 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Huntsman Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.43M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HUN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.47, showing growth from the present price of $27.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Huntsman Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is one of the biggest names in Chemicals. When comparing Huntsman Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -114.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HUN has increased by 3.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,813,902 shares of the stock, with a value of $514.75 million, following the purchase of 692,580 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HUN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -177,954 additional shares for a total stake of worth $315.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,541,370.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 1,558,767 position in HUN. First Trust Advisors LP sold an additional -0.35 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.82%, now holding 8.73 million shares worth $238.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its HUN holdings by 3.34% and now holds 8.07 million HUN shares valued at $220.89 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. HUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.50% at present.