Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) marked $56.28 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $56.01. While Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIS fell by -46.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.65 to $48.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.18% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FIS. Credit Suisse also Downgraded FIS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2023. Citigroup February 14, 2023d the rating to Neutral on February 14, 2023, and set its price target from $85 to $70. Barclays January 17, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for FIS, as published in its report on January 17, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from January 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $75 for FIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

FIS currently pays a dividend of $2.08 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.46M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FIS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.14%, with a loss of -0.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.22, showing growth from the present price of $56.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FIS has decreased by -1.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 47,536,714 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.58 billion, following the sale of -595,768 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 207,278 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.57 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,913,220.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,071,050 position in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased an additional 16.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 166.37%, now holding 26.22 million shares worth $1.42 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its FIS holdings by 5.86% and now holds 26.11 million FIS shares valued at $1.42 billion with the added 1.44 million shares during the period. FIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.