Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) marked $11.12 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $11.23. While Ecopetrol S.A. has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EC fell by -33.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.97 to $8.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.45% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) to Hold. A report published by UBS on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EC. JP Morgan November 29, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for EC, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

EC currently pays a dividend of $1.63 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ecopetrol S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.15M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a loss of -4.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.09, showing growth from the present price of $11.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ecopetrol S.A. Shares?

The Colombia based company Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Integrated. When comparing Ecopetrol S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arrowstreet Capital LP’s position in EC has increased by 395.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,388,012 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.78 million, following the purchase of 2,704,109 additional shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP made another increased to its shares in EC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 158.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,983,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,232,841.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management added a 444,159 position in EC. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 215.76%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $25.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC increased its EC holdings by 208.70% and now holds 1.73 million EC shares valued at $18.24 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period. EC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.