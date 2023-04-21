The share price of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) fell to $21.88 per share on Thursday from $22.32. While O-I Glass Inc. has underperformed by -1.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OI rose by 65.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.52 to $11.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.29% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) to Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for OI. Citigroup also Upgraded OI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Barclays July 11, 2022d the rating to Underweight on July 11, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $13. BofA Securities May 27, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OI, as published in its report on May 27, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for OI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of O-I Glass Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OI is recording an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a loss of -3.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.10, showing growth from the present price of $21.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze O-I Glass Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Packaging & Containers sector, O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is based in the USA. When comparing O-I Glass Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -69.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OI has increased by 0.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,267,964 shares of the stock, with a value of $528.42 million, following the purchase of 222,028 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in OI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -471,109 additional shares for a total stake of worth $434.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,153,705.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -35,044 position in OI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.48%, now holding 5.7 million shares worth $129.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Canada Life Investment Management decreased its OI holdings by -23.00% and now holds 4.16 million OI shares valued at $94.53 million with the lessened -1.24 million shares during the period. OI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.