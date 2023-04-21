As of Thursday, Denbury Inc.’s (NYSE:DEN) stock closed at $92.86, down from $93.75 the previous day. While Denbury Inc. has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DEN rose by 23.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.05 to $56.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.87% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) recommending Underperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DEN. ROTH Capital also Downgraded DEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on October 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $146. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DEN, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $102 for DEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Denbury Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DEN is recording 627.99K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.52%, with a loss of -2.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $109.27, showing growth from the present price of $92.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denbury Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Denbury Inc. (DEN) based in the USA. When comparing Denbury Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DEN has increased by 0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,453,367 shares of the stock, with a value of $565.51 million, following the purchase of 23,623 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 48,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $410.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,685,971.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC added a 17,437 position in DEN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 73946.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.44%, now holding 3.11 million shares worth $272.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DEN holdings by 10.20% and now holds 2.11 million DEN shares valued at $184.5 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period.