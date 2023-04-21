Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) marked $9.38 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $9.34. While Alight Inc. has overperformed by 0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALIT fell by -1.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.19 to $6.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.02% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Needham on December 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ALIT. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated ALIT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 16, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on August 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ALIT, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ALIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alight Inc. (ALIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alight Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.61M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALIT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a gain of 2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.42, showing growth from the present price of $9.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alight Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FPR Partners LLC’s position in ALIT has increased by 3.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,243,960 shares of the stock, with a value of $296.97 million, following the purchase of 1,200,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ALIT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 489,218 additional shares for a total stake of worth $244.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,531,200.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added a 6,017,129 position in ALIT. GIC Pte Ltd. sold an additional -7.67 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.37%, now holding 20.34 million shares worth $187.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ALIT holdings by 2.37% and now holds 19.15 million ALIT shares valued at $176.37 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. ALIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.90% at present.