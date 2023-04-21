Currently, CXApp Inc.’s (CXAI) stock is trading at $10.61, marking a fall of -1.50% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -49.48% below its 52-week high of $21.00 and 776.66% above its 52-week low of $1.21. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -50.29% below the high and +762.74% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CXAI’s SMA-200 is $9.28.

CXAI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 359.00, resulting in an 389.87 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CXApp Inc. (CXAI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CXApp Inc. (CXAI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.14% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.40% of its stock and 14.43% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP holding total of 38180.0 shares that make 0.44% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.4 million.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 28603.0 shares of CXAI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.3 million.

An overview of CXApp Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CXApp Inc. (CXAI) traded 11,810,653 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.88 and price change of +8.54. With the moving average of $6.94 and a price change of +0.30, about 4,932,693 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CXAI’s 100-day average volume is 2,470,651 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.51 and a price change of +0.42.