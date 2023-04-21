CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) marked $74.46 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $74.40. While CF Industries Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CF fell by -30.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $119.60 to $67.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.62% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) to Sector Outperform. A report published by HSBC Securities on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CF. Scotiabank also Downgraded CF shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 13, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on January 19, 2023, and assigned a price target of $110. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for CF, as published in its report on January 09, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $135 for CF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

CF currently pays a dividend of $1.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 74.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.83M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a loss of -3.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.22, showing growth from the present price of $74.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CF Industries Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is one of the biggest names in Agricultural Inputs. When comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CF has increased by 1.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,458,981 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.77 billion, following the purchase of 245,507 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,568,531 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.17 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,131,533.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,347,321 position in CF. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.00%, now holding 12.14 million shares worth $880.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CF holdings by 1.26% and now holds 9.33 million CF shares valued at $676.51 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. CF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.