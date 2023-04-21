PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) marked $11.98 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $12.05. While PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PMT fell by -18.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.60 to $10.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.09% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PMT. BTIG Research also Upgraded PMT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Keefe Bruyette November 09, 2021d the rating to Mkt Perform on November 09, 2021, and set its price target from $21 to $19.75. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PMT, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for PMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PMT currently pays a dividend of $1.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 828.22K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PMT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.51%, with a gain of 0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.78, showing growth from the present price of $11.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PMT has decreased by -2.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,770,353 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.12 million, following the sale of -333,570 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PMT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -163,775 additional shares for a total stake of worth $123.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,998,009.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 227,513 position in PMT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 31411.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.90%, now holding 3.53 million shares worth $43.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its PMT holdings by -9.05% and now holds 3.29 million PMT shares valued at $40.51 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. PMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.00% at present.