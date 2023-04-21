LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) closed Thursday at $9.93 per share, up from $9.88 a day earlier. While LegalZoom.com Inc. has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LZ fell by -35.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.19 to $7.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.24% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2023, JMP Securities Upgraded LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for LZ. Morgan Stanley July 28, 2022d the rating to Underweight on July 28, 2022, and set its price target from $12 to $9. Citigroup April 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LZ, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LegalZoom.com Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LZ is recording an average volume of 738.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a gain of 6.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.44, showing growth from the present price of $9.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LegalZoom.com Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.42%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LZ holdings by 28.12% and now holds 5.53 million LZ shares valued at $51.84 million with the added 1.21 million shares during the period. LZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.40% at present.