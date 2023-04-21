Within its last year performance, CCJ fell by -15.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.77 to $20.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.34% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On April 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) to Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCJ. BofA Securities also Upgraded CCJ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts September 03, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CCJ, as published in its report on September 03, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CCJ’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.09 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cameco Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCJ is recording an average volume of 4.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.21%, with a loss of -3.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.03, showing growth from the present price of $25.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cameco Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Uranium sector, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is based in the Canada. When comparing Cameco Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 151.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -228.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CCJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.10% at present.