In Thursday’s session, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) marked $86.26 per share, down from $86.89 in the previous session. While Ares Management Corporation has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARES rose by 9.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.50 to $52.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.36% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) to Market Perform. A report published by Barclays on August 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ARES. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on January 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $97. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ARES, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $117 for ARES shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

With ARES’s current dividend of $3.08 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ares Management Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARES has an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a gain of 1.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.18, showing growth from the present price of $86.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ares Management Corporation Shares?

Asset Management giant Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ares Management Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 99.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in ARES has decreased by -4.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,437,499 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.62 billion, following the sale of -1,003,934 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.07%.

ARES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.80% at present.