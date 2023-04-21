The share price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) rose to $26.58 per share on Thursday from $26.14. While AngloGold Ashanti Limited has overperformed by 1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AU rose by 17.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.12 to $11.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Investec Downgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) to Sell. A report published by JP Morgan on March 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AU. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded AU shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts February 22, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for AU, as published in its report on February 22, 2021. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AU’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.47 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 139.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AU is recording an average volume of 3.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.17%, with a loss of -5.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.20, showing decline from the present price of $26.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AngloGold Ashanti Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Gold sector, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is based in the South Africa. When comparing AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -100.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in AU has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,586,972 shares of the stock, with a value of $570.57 million, following the purchase of 109,540 additional shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in AU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 263,928 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,347,449.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -4,983,538 position in AU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.91%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $103.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its AU holdings by -3.56% and now holds 3.83 million AU shares valued at $92.73 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. AU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.10% at present.