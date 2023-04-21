The share price of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) rose to $2.88 per share on Thursday from $2.85. While Ambev S.A. has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABEV fell by -7.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.24 to $2.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.00% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, UBS Upgraded Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on July 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ABEV. BofA Securities also Upgraded ABEV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2021. Barclays October 06, 2021d the rating to Overweight on October 06, 2021, and set its price target from $4 to $3.50. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for ABEV, as published in its report on August 13, 2021. Itau BBA also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ABEV’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.14 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ambev S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ABEV is recording an average volume of 23.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.86%, with a loss of -1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambev S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Beverages – Brewers sector, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Ambev S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Eagle Investment Management’s position in ABEV has increased by 1.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 285,755,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $805.83 million, following the purchase of 3,443,840 additional shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP made another decreased to its shares in ABEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -8,371,323 additional shares for a total stake of worth $341.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 121,085,450.

During the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC subtracted a -492,501 position in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management sold an additional -5.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.43%, now holding 93.58 million shares worth $263.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ABEV holdings by -17.04% and now holds 82.0 million ABEV shares valued at $231.25 million with the lessened -16.84 million shares during the period. ABEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.