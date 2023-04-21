In Thursday’s session, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) marked $8.03 per share, down from $8.11 in the previous session. While Apartment Investment and Management Company has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIV rose by 18.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.77 to $5.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.42% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2020, Scotiabank Upgraded Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on September 18, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AIV. Goldman September 09, 2020d the rating to Neutral on September 09, 2020, and set its price target from $48 to $41. SunTrust June 18, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AIV, as published in its report on June 18, 2020. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AIV has an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 4.42% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Apartment Investment and Management Company Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIV has decreased by -0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,429,805 shares of the stock, with a value of $164.8 million, following the sale of -100,251 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AIV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 30,862 additional shares for a total stake of worth $134.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,439,376.

At the end of the first quarter, Land & Buildings Investment Manag increased its AIV holdings by 19.86% and now holds 8.8 million AIV shares valued at $67.66 million with the added 1.46 million shares during the period. AIV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.