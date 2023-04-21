Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) marked $32.21 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $32.45. While Southwest Airlines Co. has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUV fell by -31.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.10 to $28.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.59% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On March 10, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to Equal Weight. A report published by Melius on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LUV. Redburn also Downgraded LUV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 08, 2023. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LUV, as published in its report on December 16, 2022. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

LUV currently pays a dividend of $0.72 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Southwest Airlines Co.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.76M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LUV stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.51, showing growth from the present price of $32.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Southwest Airlines Co. Shares?

The USA based company Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is one of the biggest names in Airlines. When comparing Southwest Airlines Co. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -430.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LUV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LUV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LUV has increased by 1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 63,820,158 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.08 billion, following the purchase of 673,416 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in LUV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -543,385 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.7 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 52,198,099.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -211,944 position in LUV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.77%, now holding 27.7 million shares worth $901.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its LUV holdings by 7.49% and now holds 18.21 million LUV shares valued at $592.66 million with the added 1.27 million shares during the period. LUV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.10% at present.