A share of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) closed at $11.81 per share on Thursday, down from $12.17 day before. While Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has underperformed by -2.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PK fell by -39.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.34 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.34% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) to Equal Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for PK. Wells Fargo also Upgraded PK shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2022. BMO Capital Markets August 16, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on August 16, 2022, and set its price target from $21 to $18. SMBC Nikko August 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PK, as published in its report on August 08, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from July 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22.50 for PK shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

It’s important to note that PK shareholders are currently getting $0.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PK is registering an average volume of 3.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.49%, with a loss of -0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is based in the USA. When comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 153.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PK has increased by 2.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,144,230 shares of the stock, with a value of $397.3 million, following the purchase of 719,002 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 627,315 additional shares for a total stake of worth $265.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,465,548.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 281,209 position in PK. PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.36%, now holding 7.27 million shares worth $89.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rush Island Management LP decreased its PK holdings by -10.85% and now holds 5.88 million PK shares valued at $72.65 million with the lessened -0.72 million shares during the period. PK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.70% at present.