A share of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) closed at $54.02 per share on Thursday, down from $54.85 day before. While Devon Energy Corporation has underperformed by -1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DVN fell by -9.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.30 to $44.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for DVN. Mizuho also rated DVN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $75. JP Morgan September 15, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DVN, as published in its report on September 15, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from June 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for DVN shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

It’s important to note that DVN shareholders are currently getting $5.06 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Devon Energy Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 57.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DVN is registering an average volume of 10.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.74%, with a loss of -2.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.84, showing growth from the present price of $54.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Devon Energy Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is based in the USA. When comparing Devon Energy Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DVN has increased by 0.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 75,122,510 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.8 billion, following the purchase of 600,970 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 204,854 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.18 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,019,375.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 4,587,434 position in DVN. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.82%, now holding 15.38 million shares worth $778.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DVN holdings by 1.00% and now holds 13.32 million DVN shares valued at $674.2 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. DVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.