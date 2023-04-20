Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) marked $0.30 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.28. While Bruush Oral Care Inc. has overperformed by 6.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 299.46K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRSH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.68%, with a gain of 20.01% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Bruush Oral Care Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.26 million, following the purchase of 1,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its BRSH holdings by 462.02% and now holds 17833.0 BRSH shares valued at $4637.0 with the added 14660.0 shares during the period. BRSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.60% at present.