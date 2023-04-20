A share of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) closed at $13.85 per share on Wednesday, up from $13.22 day before. While Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 4.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TARS fell by -24.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.66 to $10.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Barclays started tracking Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TARS. Oppenheimer also rated TARS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on November 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $39. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TARS, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Jefferies’s report from November 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TARS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2858.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TARS is registering an average volume of 90.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.21%, with a gain of 15.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.43, showing growth from the present price of $13.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TARS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TARS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TARS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RTW Investments LP’s position in TARS has increased by 25.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,548,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.03 million, following the purchase of 524,946 additional shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in TARS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -88,271 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,001,585.

During the first quarter, Cormorant Asset Management LP subtracted a -235,000 position in TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LL sold an additional 90600.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.96%, now holding 1.43 million shares worth $17.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TARS holdings by 11.23% and now holds 1.33 million TARS shares valued at $16.67 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. TARS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.10% at present.