SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) closed Wednesday at $70.54 per share, up from $68.17 a day earlier. While SouthState Corporation has overperformed by 3.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSB fell by -9.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.74 to $66.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.94% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SSB. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded SSB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 03, 2022. DA Davidson September 21, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SSB, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. Stephens’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $67 for SSB shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of SouthState Corporation (SSB)

The current dividend for SSB investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SouthState Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SSB is recording an average volume of 915.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 3.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.75, showing growth from the present price of $70.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SouthState Corporation Shares?

SouthState Corporation (SSB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing SouthState Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SSB has increased by 2.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,319,183 shares of the stock, with a value of $592.82 million, following the purchase of 241,600 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SSB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -24,136 additional shares for a total stake of worth $343.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,826,162.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 1,135 position in SSB. Select Equity Group LP sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.57%, now holding 3.13 million shares worth $223.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its SSB holdings by 0.29% and now holds 2.65 million SSB shares valued at $188.75 million with the added 7647.0 shares during the period. SSB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.70% at present.