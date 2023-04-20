A share of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) closed at $16.85 per share on Wednesday, down from $17.66 day before. While GDS Holdings Limited has underperformed by -4.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDS fell by -50.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.93 to $8.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.76% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for GDS. JP Morgan also Downgraded GDS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 25, 2022. Nomura July 29, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GDS, as published in its report on July 29, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from March 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for GDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GDS Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GDS is registering an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a gain of 2.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.32, showing growth from the present price of $16.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GDS Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. 12 West Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in GDS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -376,325 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,741,559.

At the end of the first quarter, Cederberg Capital Ltd. decreased its GDS holdings by -9.02% and now holds 2.15 million GDS shares valued at $40.16 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. GDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.00% at present.