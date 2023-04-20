As of Wednesday, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock closed at $5.79, down from $6.39 the previous day. While Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -9.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YMAB fell by -53.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.48 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.02% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for YMAB. BofA Securities December 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on December 02, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $5. BofA Securities December 02, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for YMAB, as published in its report on December 02, 2022. Wedbush’s report from October 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for YMAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 227.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YMAB is recording 709.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.10%, with a loss of -7.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.71, showing growth from the present price of $5.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YMAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YMAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HBM Partners AG’s position in YMAB has increased by 23.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,813,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.11 million, following the purchase of 722,899 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in YMAB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -252,037 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,201,755.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 337,268 position in YMAB. Polar Capital LLP sold an additional -0.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.32%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $9.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Medical Strategy GmbH increased its YMAB holdings by 58.76% and now holds 1.13 million YMAB shares valued at $5.69 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. YMAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.80% at present.