The share price of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) rose to $18.59 per share on Wednesday from $18.35. While First Horizon Corporation has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FHN fell by -19.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.92 to $13.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.40% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 24, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) to Overweight. A report published by Wedbush on February 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FHN. Raymond James also Downgraded FHN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 07, 2021. UBS September 08, 2021d the rating to Neutral on September 08, 2021, and set its price target from $20 to $17. Hovde Group June 23, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for FHN, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. Jefferies’s report from October 08, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for FHN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FHN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of First Horizon Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FHN is recording an average volume of 8.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.67, showing growth from the present price of $18.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FHN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Horizon Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is based in the USA. When comparing First Horizon Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FHN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FHN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FHN has increased by 30.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 66,607,596 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.18 billion, following the purchase of 15,487,500 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FHN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,001,013 additional shares for a total stake of worth $947.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 53,298,201.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,640,430 position in FHN. Barclays Bank Plc sold an additional -1.99 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.02%, now holding 14.54 million shares worth $258.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its FHN holdings by 11.40% and now holds 11.53 million FHN shares valued at $204.92 million with the added 1.18 million shares during the period. FHN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.