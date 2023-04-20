As of Wednesday, Immutep Limited’s (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock closed at $1.61, up from $1.57 the previous day. While Immutep Limited has overperformed by 2.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMMP fell by -34.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.39 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.76% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 03, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) recommending Buy. B. Riley FBR also rated IMMP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 28, 2018. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 15, 2018, but set its price target from $7 to $5.

Analysis of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMMP is recording 76.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a gain of 0.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.15, showing growth from the present price of $1.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immutep Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oracle Investment Management, Inc’s position in IMMP has decreased by -7.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,442,325 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.42 million, following the sale of -115,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,000,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its IMMP holdings by -28.66% and now holds 0.52 million IMMP shares valued at $0.87 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. IMMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.99% at present.