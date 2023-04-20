A share of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) closed at $7.85 per share on Wednesday, down from $8.02 day before. While Braskem S.A. has underperformed by -2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAK fell by -58.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.64 to $6.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, UBS Downgraded Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BAK. Scotia Howard Weil August 15, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for BAK, as published in its report on August 15, 2022. HSBC Securities’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for BAK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

It’s important to note that BAK shareholders are currently getting $3.31 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Braskem S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BAK is registering an average volume of 731.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.84%, with a loss of -6.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Braskem S.A. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in BAK has decreased by -0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 622,185 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.79 million, following the sale of -5,370 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BAK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -29,975 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 623,328.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -188,089 position in BAK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 18145.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.89%, now holding 0.25 million shares worth $1.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L increased its BAK holdings by 415.72% and now holds 0.16 million BAK shares valued at $1.22 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. BAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.