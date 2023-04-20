In Wednesday’s session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) marked $4.33 per share, down from $4.51 in the previous session. While Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has underperformed by -3.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HMY fell by -10.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.79 to $1.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, UBS Downgraded Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for HMY. BofA/Merrill October 20, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HMY, as published in its report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

With HMY’s current dividend of $0.04 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -93.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HMY has an average volume of 4.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a loss of -3.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.61, showing decline from the present price of $4.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HMY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HMY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HMY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in HMY has increased by 1.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 58,458,520 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.68 million, following the purchase of 821,683 additional shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP made another increased to its shares in HMY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,079,485 additional shares for a total stake of worth $121.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,744,388.

During the first quarter, Kopernik Global Investors LLC subtracted a -8,544,538 position in HMY. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. purchased an additional 1.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.43%, now holding 10.62 million shares worth $43.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Condire Management LP increased its HMY holdings by 32.89% and now holds 9.27 million HMY shares valued at $38.02 million with the added 2.3 million shares during the period. HMY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.00% at present.