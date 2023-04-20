A share of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) closed at $0.37 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.43 day before. While GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has underperformed by -14.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRNA fell by -95.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.93 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.12% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GRNA.

Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 650.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -318.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GRNA is registering an average volume of 350.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.16%, with a loss of -17.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.30, showing growth from the present price of $0.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s position in GRNA has decreased by -10.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,188,659 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.97 million, following the sale of -1,072,901 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,489,242.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,408,656 position in GRNA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.62%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $0.85 million. GRNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.20% at present.