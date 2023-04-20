A share of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) closed at $3.80 per share on Wednesday, down from $3.87 day before. While Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has underperformed by -1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSM fell by -12.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.33 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.66% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for FSM. CIBC March 05, 2019d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FSM, as published in its report on March 05, 2019. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FSM is registering an average volume of 3.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a loss of -5.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.25% at present.