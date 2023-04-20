A share of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) closed at $9.42 per share on Wednesday, up from $9.35 day before. While Cushman & Wakefield plc has overperformed by 0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CWK fell by -49.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.51 to $9.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.51% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, UBS Downgraded Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CWK. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Raymond James November 22, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for CWK, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from June 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CWK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CWK is registering an average volume of 2.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a loss of -1.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.14, showing growth from the present price of $9.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cushman & Wakefield plc Shares?

A giant in the Real Estate Services market, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is based in the United Kingdom. When comparing Cushman & Wakefield plc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -79.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CWK has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,786,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $313.95 million, following the purchase of 24,493 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $271.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,717,475.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,373,539 position in CWK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 11.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 124.90%, now holding 20.45 million shares worth $215.55 million. CWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.