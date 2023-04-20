A share of Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) closed at $18.54 per share on Wednesday, down from $18.72 day before. While Asana Inc. has underperformed by -0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASAN fell by -41.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.90 to $11.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.25% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 09, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ASAN. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded ASAN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ASAN, as published in its report on September 23, 2022. MoffettNathanson’s report from September 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for ASAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Asana Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -163.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASAN is registering an average volume of 3.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a loss of -0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.08, showing growth from the present price of $18.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asana Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASAN has increased by 2.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,830,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $144.33 million, following the purchase of 158,651 additional shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in ASAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 892,050 additional shares for a total stake of worth $142.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,726,819.

During the first quarter, Himension Capital subtracted a -1,966,326 position in ASAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 28606.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.59%, now holding 4.86 million shares worth $102.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ASAN holdings by 2.60% and now holds 1.89 million ASAN shares valued at $39.98 million with the added 47879.0 shares during the period. ASAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.10% at present.