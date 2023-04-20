As of Wednesday, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) stock closed at $96.51, down from $97.57 the previous day. While Digital Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLR fell by -33.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.50 to $85.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.61% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) to Market Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for DLR. Exane BNP Paribas also rated DLR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $128 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Wells Fargo December 14, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on December 14, 2022, and set its price target from $120 to $115. Barclays September 23, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for DLR, as published in its report on September 23, 2022. Jefferies’s report from June 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $160 for DLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Investors in Digital Realty Trust Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $4.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DLR is recording 2.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a gain of 4.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $118.22, showing growth from the present price of $96.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Specialty market is dominated by Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) based in the USA. When comparing Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 83.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -100.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DLR has increased by 1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,710,725 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.4 billion, following the purchase of 689,352 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another increased to its shares in DLR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,209,256 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.89 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,431,569.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 370,890 position in DLR. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.67%, now holding 17.94 million shares worth $1.76 billion. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its DLR holdings by -0.82% and now holds 9.99 million DLR shares valued at $982.59 million with the lessened 82227.0 shares during the period. DLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.