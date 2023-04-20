Within its last year performance, CNEY fell by -86.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.91 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -84.71% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNEY is registering an average volume of 1.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.52%, with a gain of 17.91% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze CN Energy Group. Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Chemicals market, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is based in the China. When comparing CN Energy Group. Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 23,900 shares of the stock, with a value of $5019.0, following the purchase of 23,900 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC decreased its CNEY holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 CNEY shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 30127.0 shares during the period. CNEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.