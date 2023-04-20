Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) marked $18.29 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $19.99. While Banco Macro S.A. has underperformed by -8.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMA rose by 8.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.15 to $9.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.48% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) to Underweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on September 25, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BMA. Citigroup September 19, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BMA, as published in its report on September 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

BMA currently pays a dividend of $0.94 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Banco Macro S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 211.99K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BMA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.29%, with a loss of -6.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.42, showing growth from the present price of $18.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Macro S.A. Shares?

The Argentina based company Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Banco Macro S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Odey Asset Management LLP’s position in BMA has decreased by -4.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,195,694 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.3 million, following the sale of -50,568 additional shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BMA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 36,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 426,472.

At the end of the first quarter, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its BMA holdings by 23.50% and now holds 0.12 million BMA shares valued at $2.12 million with the added 22666.0 shares during the period. BMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.70% at present.