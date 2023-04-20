A share of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) closed at $35.60 per share on Wednesday, up from $35.36 day before. While Bath & Body Works Inc. has overperformed by 0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI fell by -32.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.17 to $25.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.34% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) to Outperform. A report published by UBS on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBWI. Citigroup February 15, 2023d the rating to Neutral on February 15, 2023, and set its price target from $50 to $48. Wells Fargo January 06, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BBWI, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from August 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $52 for BBWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

It’s important to note that BBWI shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BBWI is registering an average volume of 3.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -2.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.65, showing growth from the present price of $35.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is based in the USA. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBWI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBWI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BBWI has increased by 0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,391,073 shares of the stock, with a value of $892.23 million, following the purchase of 132,651 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $754.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,630,231.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC added a 1,100 position in BBWI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.52%, now holding 10.8 million shares worth $395.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its BBWI holdings by -4.00% and now holds 9.64 million BBWI shares valued at $352.53 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. BBWI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.