A share of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) closed at $29.46 per share on Wednesday, up from $28.92 day before. While Safehold Inc. has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAFE fell by -44.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.53 to $23.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.20% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) recommending Outperform. A report published by SMBC Nikko on September 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAFE. Mizuho also Upgraded SAFE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on February 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $150. Mizuho January 20, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAFE, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for SAFE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

It’s important to note that SAFE shareholders are currently getting $3.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Safehold Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SAFE is registering an average volume of 430.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a gain of 2.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safehold Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAFE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAFE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 32,533,154 shares of the stock, with a value of $955.5 million, following the purchase of 32,533,154 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SAFE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 230,202 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,081,113.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,173,012 position in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC sold an additional 26693.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.73%, now holding 0.69 million shares worth $20.21 million. SAFE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.