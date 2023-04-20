Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) closed Wednesday at $26.33 per share, down from $26.61 a day earlier. While Range Resources Corporation has underperformed by -1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RRC fell by -22.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.44 to $22.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.56% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) recommending Sell. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for RRC. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. also Upgraded RRC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 25, 2023, and assigned a price target of $28. The Benchmark Company January 23, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for RRC, as published in its report on January 23, 2023. Mizuho’s report from January 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $32 for RRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

The current dividend for RRC investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Range Resources Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RRC is recording an average volume of 5.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a loss of -2.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.38, showing growth from the present price of $26.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Range Resources Corporation Shares?

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Range Resources Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RRC has decreased by -1.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,409,865 shares of the stock, with a value of $646.13 million, following the sale of -374,969 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in RRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,471,988 additional shares for a total stake of worth $615.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,263,640.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -820,764 position in RRC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.97%, now holding 11.56 million shares worth $305.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RRC holdings by -12.77% and now holds 7.0 million RRC shares valued at $185.29 million with the lessened -1.03 million shares during the period. RRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.