A share of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) closed at $19.41 per share on Wednesday, up from $19.17 day before. While Expro Group Holdings N.V. has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPRO fell by -1.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.04 to $8.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.76% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Goldman started tracking Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XPRO is registering an average volume of 731.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a gain of 2.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.80, showing growth from the present price of $19.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Expro Group Holdings N.V. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XPRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XPRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 29,311,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $538.15 million, following the sale of -1 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in XPRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,630 additional shares for a total stake of worth $217.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,864,259.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,447,361 position in XPRO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.87%, now holding 4.84 million shares worth $88.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme decreased its XPRO holdings by -4.74% and now holds 4.14 million XPRO shares valued at $76.07 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. XPRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.70% at present.