Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) marked $103.56 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $105.59. While Zscaler Inc. has underperformed by -1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZS fell by -55.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $231.36 to $98.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.18% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Goldman on February 14, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZS. JP Morgan also rated ZS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $124 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2023. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on January 18, 2023, and assigned a price target of $115. Guggenheim January 17, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZS, as published in its report on January 17, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 12, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $120 for ZS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zscaler Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.63M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a loss of -2.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $158.40, showing growth from the present price of $103.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zscaler Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZS has increased by 3.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,001,026 shares of the stock, with a value of $934.76 million, following the purchase of 241,260 additional shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners LP made another increased to its shares in ZS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 155.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,909,057 additional shares for a total stake of worth $557.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,774,237.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 372,635 position in ZS. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.03%, now holding 3.24 million shares worth $378.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL decreased its ZS holdings by -2.25% and now holds 2.88 million ZS shares valued at $336.33 million with the lessened 66362.0 shares during the period. ZS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.60% at present.